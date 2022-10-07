Feds Want Immigration Judges' 'Muzzled' Speech Suit Axed

By Gina Kim (October 7, 2022, 10:37 PM EDT) -- The head of a U.S. Department of Justice office on Friday asked a Virginia federal judge to nix a suit filed by an immigration judges association claiming they are "muzzled" by a policy that they say bars them from discussing their personal views on immigration, contending that a new policy encourages speech and simply requires supervisory approval....

