6th Circ. Sides With Electric Co. In Disability Benefits Fight

By Patrick Hoff (October 7, 2022, 6:51 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit refused Friday to revive a suit alleging a former electric utility company worker with a back injury was wrongly denied long-term disability benefits in violation of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, finding nothing wrong with how the benefits administrator handled her claim....

