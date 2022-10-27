Vidal Says Criticism Of IP System Is Discouraging Inventors

By Britain Eakin (October 27, 2022, 6:00 PM EDT) -- U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Director Kathi Vidal said Thursday that while she thinks the U.S. intellectual property system is working pretty well, the clamoring that sometimes erupts with pushes to change the system isn't helping matters....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS