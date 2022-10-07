Board Vote Violated Court Order In DLA Piper Suit, Judge Says

By Craig Clough (October 7, 2022, 10:16 PM EDT) -- A Chinese smart car technology company's board violated court orders by voting to assume claims in a $180 million malpractice suit brought by an investor in the company against DLA Piper, a New York federal judge said on Friday while finding the move to be premature and telling the board not to take similar actions....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS