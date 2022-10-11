Ch. 11 Cheat Sheet: Kabbage Inc.

By Rick Archer (October 11, 2022, 2:04 PM EDT) -- Atlanta-based small business lender Kabbage filed for Chapter 11 protection in Delaware on Oct. 3, saying it's seeking to wind down and liquidate the portions of its business not purchased by American Express in 2020....

