Post-Carillion Pension Rules Could Cost UK Firms £30B

By Martin Croucher (October 11, 2022, 3:38 PM BST) -- The government's plan to overhaul pension funding following the collapse of construction giant Carillion PLC could cost businesses £30 billion ($33 billion) and push hundreds of others to the brink of insolvency, a consultancy has warned....

