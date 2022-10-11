Blank Rome Snags IP Pro For New York Office

By Jasmin Jackson (October 11, 2022, 4:58 PM EDT) -- Blank Rome LLP has scored a former Axinn Veltrop & Harkrider partner for its East Coast intellectual property team who has extensive experience in patent litigation related to life sciences and technology....

