How The NLRA May Slow Down The FAST Act

By Riley Lagesen, Jonathan Sack and Anthony Guzman (October 14, 2022, 6:18 PM EDT) -- With substantial union backing, California's controversial Fast Food Accountability and Standards Recovery Act, A.B. 257 or the FAST Act, moved through California's Legislature with relative ease....

