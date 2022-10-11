Jury Awards $1.2M To Jail Guard Fired For Reporting Racism

By Matthew Santoni (October 11, 2022, 3:54 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal jury awarded $1.2 million to a former guard at the Allegheny County Jail who claimed that he was wrongly fired for filing an internal complaint in 2015 about a supervisor who made racist comments about his biracial grandniece....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS