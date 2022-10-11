NH Legislators' Virtual Voting Suit Denied High Court Review

By Elliot Weld (October 11, 2022, 4:11 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to review a case in which Democratic lawmakers in New Hampshire sued the state House speaker for denying them the ability to participate in sessions virtually during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS