Suit Says Golf Superstore Website Inaccessible To The Blind

By Elaine Briseño (October 11, 2022, 3:34 PM EDT) -- A visually impaired man is suing Golf & Tennis Pro Shop Inc. in a Pennsylvania federal court alleging the business has violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by failing to make its website fully accessible to those with visual disabilities, especially during the pandemic when that population needs it most....

