SEC Official Cautions Auditors About Lax Fraud Investigations

By Jessica Corso (October 11, 2022, 8:15 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's chief accountant put out a statement Tuesday outlining the responsibilities that auditors have when conducting fraud investigations, saying his office has received "deeply concerning" reports that suggest auditors are not acting skeptical enough in the face of public company pressure....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS