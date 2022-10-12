11th Circ. Says Chocolatier Didn't Need To Get Upgrade

By David Minsky (October 12, 2022, 6:21 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit has reversed a lower court's ruling in favor of Peterbrooke of America Franchising LLC in a contract dispute with a franchisee, determining Peterbrooke didn't show Miami Chocolates breached an important part of their contract by refusing to install a new point-of-sale system....

