No Coverage For Suit Under Unconfirmed Policy, Insurer Says

By Emily Enfinger (October 12, 2022, 2:59 PM EDT) -- An insurer doesn't owe coverage to two Virginia-based organizations in an underlying suit brought by a woman who alleges she was sexually abused by the organizations' founder during the 1990s, the insurer told a Virginia federal court, arguing that the organizations haven't provided proof that insurance policies existed....

