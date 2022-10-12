Man Who Blamed BLM In Arson Hoax Cops To Wire Fraud

By Gina Kim (October 12, 2022, 3:20 PM EDT) -- A man who vandalized his own property claiming he was attacked by leftists for flying a Trump 2020 flag and bilked more than $300,000 from submitting phony insurance claims and scamming GoFundMe donors has pled guilty to wire fraud in Minnesota federal court, prosecutors said....

