Pa. Trading Firm Pays $4M To End FERC Manipulation Case

By Keith Goldberg (October 12, 2022, 5:07 PM EDT) -- A shuttered Pennsylvania trading firm will repay the nation's largest regional grid operator $4 million to end an electricity market manipulation case, according to a settlement agreement approved by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Tuesday....

