AIG Can't Convince NJ Court To Keep Virus Suit Against Quest

By Elizabeth Daley (October 12, 2022, 3:15 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state judge refused to budge from her ruling tossing AIG Specialty Insurance Co.'s suit to avoid coverage of Quest Diagnostics Inc.'s COVID-19-related losses, finding her state had no reason to retain jurisdiction when Quest filed a similar suit in Washington first....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS