JPMorgan Traders Say Witnesses Couldn't Justify Conviction

By Madeline Lyskawa (October 12, 2022, 8:59 PM EDT) -- Two JPMorgan precious metals traders urged an Illinois federal judge to unwind their recent market fraud and spoofing convictions and grant them acquittal, arguing that federal prosecutors' witness testimony didn't support the hefty weight of the jury's verdict....

