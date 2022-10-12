Judge Finds Untimely Notice Of Vessel Collision Hurt Insurer

By Emily Enfinger (October 12, 2022, 6:10 PM EDT) -- A Louisiana federal judge partially denied an insurer's summary judgment motion, finding that while the insurer was prejudiced when a vessel owner failed to notify it of a collision in a timely manner, he was unable to determine whether the insurer would be liable for coverage....

