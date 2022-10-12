NC Manager Accuses Ga. Loan Provider Of Sex Harassment

By Hayley Fowler (October 12, 2022, 3:07 PM EDT) -- A former branch manager at a national loan servicing company said she was sexually harassed by higher-ups who "did little if anything" to stop managers' sex lives from being a frequent conversation topic, according to a federal complaint filed Tuesday in North Carolina....

