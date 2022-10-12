Calif. Restaurant Calls Insurer's Removal 'Clearly Defective'

By Riley Murdock (October 12, 2022, 4:50 PM EDT) -- An Italian restaurant operator asked a California federal court to send its $1 million stolen property reimbursement suit against Citizens Insurance Co. of America back to state court, arguing the insurer's removal of the case was "clearly defective" and will drag out proceedings....

