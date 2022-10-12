Seattle University Defends Anti-LGBT Hiring Practices

By Danielle Ferguson (October 12, 2022, 6:54 PM EDT) -- A Seattle Christian university says a state investigation into whether its hiring practices discriminate against people in same-sex relationships is an unconstitutional fishing expedition brought by the Washington Attorney General's Office, arguing that the First Amendment protects its employment decisions....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS