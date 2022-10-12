Justices Mix Pop Culture Picks, Legal Doctrine In Warhol Case

By Tiffany Hu (October 12, 2022, 8:23 PM EDT) -- A copyright battle over Andy Warhol's portraits of music icon Prince has revealed some of the U.S. Supreme Court's own pop culture tastes, as the justices on Wednesday grappled with arguments on how the courts should decide when an artwork qualifies as fair use....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS