Food Safety Orgs Sue EPA Over Pesticide Regulations

By Madeline Lyskawa (October 13, 2022, 6:59 PM EDT) -- Four food and pesticide safety groups hit the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency with a suit in California federal court seeking to challenge its pesticide registration regulations, warning that the EPA may knowingly be allowing pesticide use in ways that have "unreasonable adverse effects on the environment," in violation of federal law....

