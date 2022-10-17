Cannabis Co. Says Indicted CEO Can't Testify In Civil Suit

By Mike Curley (October 17, 2022, 2:15 PM EDT) -- A cannabis-friendly banking firm is urging a California court to issue a stay on claims that it failed to pay taxes on behalf of one of its clients, resulting in millions in penalties, saying because the CEO has been indicted and is now in federal custody, he cannot appear to testify at an upcoming hearing....

