Miami Officials Say Ex-Police Chief Firing Wasn't Retaliation

By David Minsky (October 13, 2022, 9:23 PM EDT) -- Attorneys representing Miami city officials sued by former police chief Art Acevedo said Thursday in federal court that his lawsuit alleging retaliation over his firing in 2021 should be dismissed, arguing it was their discretion to fire him for poor job performance....

