New Patagonia Suit Accuses More Retailers Of Ripping Off TM

By Britain Eakin (October 13, 2022, 4:27 PM EDT) -- Patagonia Inc. has fired off another infringement suit, this time against a number of retailers, marking the latest development in its battle against clothing bearing what the California-based outdoor clothing company considers to be ripped-off versions of its trademarks....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS