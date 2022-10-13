Full 5th Circ. To Examine Employer-Friendly Title VII Rule

By Patrick Hoff (October 13, 2022, 2:38 PM EDT) -- The full Fifth Circuit agreed to review a challenge to a Texas county's policy allowing only male detention center officers to have full weekends off, granting a rehearing bid from female officers in a case that could make it easier to bring Title VII discrimination lawsuits....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS