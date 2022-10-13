Marriott Harrison Guides World Chess IPO In London

By Dawood Fakhir (October 13, 2022, 4:37 PM BST) -- World Chess PLC said on Thursday that it intends to go public with the help of Marriott Harrison LLP by offering its shares in an initial public offering on the London Stock Exchange in November to raise up to €8 million ($7.8 million)....

