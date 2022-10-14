Exec Barred After COVID Loan Moved To His Own Account

By Ashish Sareen (October 14, 2022, 12:59 PM BST) -- The former director of a restaurant business has agreed to be disqualified from running a company for seven years over accounting failures that left him unable to explain how £35,000 ($39,360) in government-backed pandemic support loans ended up in his personal account....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS