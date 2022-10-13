NJ High Court Nominees Advance Amid Mixed Reactions

By Bill Wichert (October 13, 2022, 4:25 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Senate Judiciary Committee gave a mixed reception Thursday in advancing the New Jersey Supreme Court nominations of Superior Court Judge Douglas M. Fasciale and Rachel Wainer Apter, director of the state Division on Civil Rights, amid concerns from some lawmakers about Wainer Apter's record of advocacy....

