Cannabis Co. Must Arbitrate Dispute With Biotech Co.

By Mike Curley (October 14, 2022, 1:38 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has ruled that THC oil manufacturer SSL Investments LLC must arbitrate its racketeering claims against a biotech company that SSL says misrepresented its ability to distill the oil, finding that all of SSL's claims are rooted in a contract agreement with a valid arbitration clause....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS