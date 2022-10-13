Workers Sue Bankrupt NC Solar Co. Over Sudden Layoffs

By Rick Archer (October 13, 2022, 7:28 PM EDT) -- A trio of former employees of a solar panel installation company filed suit on Wednesday in North Carolina bankruptcy court claiming the company laid off 1,500 employees nationwide with insufficient notice as it slid toward its Chapter 7 filing last week....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS