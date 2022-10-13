Seafood Co. Sues U.S. For Blocking Chilean Sea Bass Imports

By Gina Kim (October 13, 2022, 9:21 PM EDT) -- Southern Cross Seafoods has filed suit in the U.S. Court of International Trade over the federal government's denial of its application to import Chilean sea bass from a portion of the Southern Ocean, arguing that the denial was improper because there is no catch limit or other rules set for products harvested in the area. ...

