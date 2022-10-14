Schnader Harrison Accused Of 'Monumental' Deadline Failure

By Emma Cueto (October 14, 2022, 4:20 PM EDT) -- Three Florida residents and longtime clients of Schnader Harrison Segal & Lewis LLP have filed suit accusing the firm of a "monumental" failure to observe deadlines in a bankruptcy where the three had potential rights and of bungling a transfer of insurance policies that resulted in sizable tax liabilities....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS