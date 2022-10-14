Computing Co. Investor Seeks Appraisal, Damages In Del.

By Jeff Montgomery (October 14, 2022, 3:53 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey-based advisory and consulting firm has sued for a Delaware Chancery Court appraisal of its shares in a quantum computing startup after launching a 10-count complaint in August accusing "serial fraudsters" of refusing to pay at least $58 million the advisor said it was due....

