Philips Says Hacker Helped Rival Poach Ultrasound Tech

By Jasmin Jackson (October 14, 2022, 6:30 PM EDT) -- Philips North America has slapped a competitor's former employee with a copyright suit in California federal court over purportedly stolen ultrasound technology, alleging that he admitted to hacking into the software during a deposition for separate infringement litigation....

