Wash. Jury Awards $275M In Latest Verdict Against Monsanto

By Greg Lamm (October 13, 2022, 10:23 PM EDT) -- A Seattle jury awarded $275 million Thursday to 10 students and teachers who said exposure to Monsanto's toxic chemicals caused neurological injuries, the latest verdict in a series of similar lawsuits connected to a Seattle-area school where the chemicals were used in old fluorescent light fixtures....

