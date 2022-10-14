Pension Funding Reform Could Worsen Crisis, Gov't Warned

By Martin Croucher (October 14, 2022, 5:18 PM BST) -- The government's plans to overhaul how retirement savings plans are funded following the Carillion PLC pensions scandal could be disastrous for businesses and amplify systemic risks that already exist within the economy, a consultancy warned on Friday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS