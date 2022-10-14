Pharma Cos. Imara And Enliven Therapeutics Agree To Merger

By Tom Fish (October 14, 2022, 5:15 PM BST) -- Arix Bioscience PLC subsidiary Imara Inc. and Enliven Therapeutics Inc. said on Friday they have agreed to merge in an all-stock deal to create a pharmaceutical company valued at approximately $300 million, according to a London Stock Exchange announcement....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS