Insurer Can Pursue Suit Over Gas Station Assault Coverage

By Ganesh Setty (October 14, 2022, 5:20 PM EDT) -- Associated Industries Insurance Co.'s lawsuit seeking to avoid coverage of a man's injuries following an altercation at a gas station may remain in federal court, a Louisiana federal judge ruled, finding that his $42.5 million pre-suit settlement demand demonstrates that the insurer cleared the $75,000 amount-in-controversy threshold....

