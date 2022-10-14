Dechert, Gerrard Face New NY Suit Over Aviation Exec. Hack

By Andrew Strickler (October 14, 2022, 7:18 PM EDT) -- Dechert LLP and its disgraced former white collar leader led a "campaign of criminal conduct" against opponents of a wealthy Dechert client that included the hire of overseas cyberhackers, money laundering, press leaks and a lengthy cover-up, an aviation tycoon has said in a lawsuit....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS