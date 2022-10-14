Fed Governor 'Skeptical' Of Need For US-Backed Crypto Coin

By Jessica Corso (October 14, 2022, 7:08 PM EDT) -- Federal Reserve Gov. Christopher Waller told Harvard Law students on Friday that he hasn't yet seen a reason to back the creation of a centralized digital currency, arguing that such a coin would likely harm and not help the dominant U.S. financial system....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS