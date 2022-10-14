Medtronic Defeats Patient's 'Defective' Pump Suit, For Good

By Gina Kim (October 14, 2022, 6:22 PM EDT) -- An Indiana federal judge permanently nixed a suit against Medtronic over allegations a faulty implantable medication pump led a user to be hospitalized multiple times, ruling that the plaintiff did not provide any facts to support his position that the company violated federal requirements in making the device that directly caused his injuries....

