UK Ruling Offers Rubric For Split Trial Applicants

By Amy Armitage and Madeline Hallwright (November 2, 2022, 4:20 PM GMT) -- The English Commercial Court's September decision in Jinxin Inc. v. Aser Media PTE Ltd.[1] provides helpful guidance on when a split trial, where issues in a case are decided in separate stages, will be ordered by the court. A split trial must deliver clear benefits over a single trial....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS