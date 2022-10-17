Insurer Wants Out Of Okla. Mobile Home Flooding Case

By Elizabeth Daley (October 17, 2022, 2:38 PM EDT) -- An insurer has taken the owners of an RV park to Oklahoma federal court, arguing that it should not have to defend the owners in an underlying suit accusing the insurer of failing to inform renters of a flood risk before leasing a flood-prone lot....

