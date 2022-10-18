Miss. Justices Won't Review LG Bid To End Faulty Battery Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (October 18, 2022, 6:53 PM EDT) -- A Mississippi woman who suffered burns after her vape pen battery exploded in her pocket can proceed with claims against the manufacturer — a subsidiary of LG Corp. — the state's highest court ruled, saying "at some point" the company has to "stop acting surprised" by similar lawsuits filed across the United States....

