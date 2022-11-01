Adviser Fights For $11M Fees Over Euronav Merger Advice

By Ashish Sareen (October 31, 2022, 3:17 PM GMT) -- A maritime financing consulting firm has sued Belgian tanker shipping company Euronav seeking more than $11 million ($12.7 million) in fees for allegedly providing services on the company's $493 million merger that went beyond their initial agreement....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS