Data, Crypto Firms Allege Contractor Disparaged Them Online

By Jeff Montgomery (October 17, 2022, 9:01 PM EDT) -- A cryptocurrency education platform that is planning to launch a crypto token, and its parent company, have sued a former contractor and social media influencer for alleged confidentiality and non-disparagement breaches, seeking an injunction, damages and removal of the offending online content....

