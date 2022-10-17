5th Circ. Says Solvent Debtor Owes Pre-Ch. 11 Interest Rate

By Rick Archer (October 17, 2022, 3:18 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit on Friday found a natural gas producer owes its creditors a common-law duty to an additional $387 million in interest payments thanks to a gas price spike that saw the company become "massively solvent" after it filed for bankruptcy....

